The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Minco Lady Bulldogs can call themselves tournament champions.
Both teams continued their strong starts in 2020 by winning tournament titles last week. Am-Po competed in Ripley High School’s tournament, and Minco played in the I-40 Classic in Weatherford.
Am-Po
The Lady Panthers have shown no signs of slowing down during a run that includes three state tournament appearances in the fall since 2017 and a state championship in 2018. The Lady Panthers went 4-0 in games that took place Thursday and Saturday to win the title.
The Lady Panthers faced the Dale Lady Pirates for the title Saturday in a battle of softball powers. Am-Po came away with a 4-1 victory over Dale and moved to 7-0 on the season with the victory.
The win over Dale came after Am-Po went 3-0 in pool play. Am-Po defeated Mulhall-Orlando (2-0), Pawnee (12-0) and Perkins-Tryon (2-1) Thursday to advance to the championship game.
The Lady Panthers entered the tournament with a 3-0 record. They beat Dibble in a district game and swept a district doubleheader against Frederick before entering the tournament.
Minco
The Lady Bulldogs went 5-0 in their tournament. The tournament took place Friday and Saturday.
Minco and Binger-Oney faced off in the championship game and needed more than the normal seven innings to determine a winner. Minco ended up with a 6-5 victory in eight innings.
In pool play, Minco defeated Weatherford (5-3) and Navajo (10-0) on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Shattuck (5-3) and Chisholm (8-1) on Saturday before the championship game.
The 5-0 tournament moved Minco to 7-1 on the season after an 0-1 start.
