Editor's Note: This story will be online only.
A pair of area softball teams are rolling through their district.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Minco Lady Bulldogs are both undefeated in District 2A-3, combining for a 13-0 district record this season. The Lady Panthers have played five more district games than the Lady Bulldogs, and neither team has completed district play.
Am-Po and Minco have not faced each other this season.
Am-Po currently sits at 9-0 in district play and has completed four district sweeps this season. The Lady Panthers have swept Frederick, Walters, Stratford and Healdton in district play. They also have a district win over Dibble.
The Lady Panthers have not lost a game this season.
As for Minco, the Lady Bulldogs currently have a 4-0 district record. They have a district sweep over Dibble and have beaten Frederick and Stratford in district play.
The Lady Bulldogs have only lost twice in their first 21 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.