The Amber-Pocasset softball team made another run to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers have become a softball power, and they continued their strong run in the spring. The Lady Panthers made it to the Class 2A state quarterfinals in the fall, and the spring team followed up by advancing to the Class 3A semifinals in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Between those two runs came a run to the Class 2A semifinals from the girls basketball team.
Am-Po was one of Class 3A’s top teams throughout the season, ending their season at No. 6 in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class 3A rankings, and the ranking showed with a win over a team ranked higher than them in the state quarterfinals.
Run to state
Entering the postseason as a team ranked near the top of the class, Am-Po got the opportunity to host a district tournament but played at Tuttle due to weather prior to the tournament. The Lady Panthers dominated their district, run-ruling Wellston twice and Carney/Agra once to advance.
The Lady Panthers made their way to Morrison’s regional, only losing to third-ranked Morrison (state qualifier) in the tournament. The Lady Panthers took down No. 11 Mooreland and No. 16 Vanoss in the regional to secure the second spot from that tournament.
State tournament
The Lady Panthers fell to top-ranked Caddo in the semifinals, and Caddo ended up winning the state title.
The Lady Bruins scored 17 runs in the second inning and won 18-2, but they did not give the Lady Panthers’ defense a whole lot of opportunities in the game. Caddo’s three second-inning home runs resulted in 7 runs.
Am-Po took the lead in the top of the second inning after Caddo went up 1-0 in the bottom half of the first inning. After Addee Keeling led off the bottom of the first inning by getting on base, Kylee Schat stepped up and crushed a two-run blast that gave the Lady Panthers a brief lead in the game.
Before the loss to Caddo, Am-Po managed to knock off fourth-ranked Ripley in the state quarterfinals.
Am-Po jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Teague Muncy solo home run. Ripley responded with two runs in the bottom half of the first, but Am-Po came up big in the third inning.
Allison Stewart, Reese Knapp and Muncy got on base to load the bases with no outs in the third inning, and Bailey Malone stepped up for the Lady Panthers. Her grand slam gave the Lady Panthers a 5-2 lead, but Ripley would not go down without a fight.
Ripley scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game, but Am-Po just kept coming at the opposing defense. Knapp’s base knock in the fourth gave Am-Po the lead for good and started the scoring in a big inning for the Lady Panthers.
Multiple double plays from Am-Po’s defense in the game helped the Lady Panthers, including a double play in the bottom of the sixth inning after Ripley had started to lower the deficit.
Am-Po earned just enough breathing room to hold off its opponent.
