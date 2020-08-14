Editor's Note: This story will be online only and could be updated.
The Amber-Pocasset softball has been competing in a tournament.
Completing in Ripley High School’s tournament, the Lady Panthers went undefeated in pool play Thursday. The Lady Panthers went 3-0 to remain undefeated on the season.
Am-Po faced Mulhall-Orlando, Pawnee and Perkins-Tryon on Thursday in pool play. Perkins-Tryon is in Class 4A and was undefeated before Am-Po came away with a victory.
The three wins in pool play gave the Lady Panthers a 6-0 record on the season. Am-Po opened the season with three victories in District 2A-3. The Lady Panthers beat the Dibble Lady Demons in their season opener and then swept a district doubleheader with Frederick.
