OKLAHOMA CITY — The Amber-Pocasset softball team never quit.
The Lady Panthers entered last week's Class 2A state tournament as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's No. 7 team out of the eight remaining teams. They still made the state semifinals at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.
Am-Po faced No. 2 Pocola in Thursday's quarterfinal game and came away with a 3-0 victory to stay alive. The Lady Panthers rallied late against No. 3 Silo in Friday's semifinal, but Silo won 8-6 and then defeated No. 4 Morrison in Saturday's state championship game.
Silo took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning and scored two runs in the second inning to go up 3-0. But the Lady Panthers came up with a response in the third inning.
Gracen Hicks led off the third inning with a base hit, and Jacie White's run-scoring hit came with two outs in the inning. Following a Teague Muncy hit, Devynn Harris drove in Am-Po's second run of the game with a base hit of her own.
Harris finished the game with two hits and three RBIs.
Silo scored the next five runs and held an 8-2 lead heading to the top half of the seventh inning. And the Lady Panthers continued to fight.
The Lady Panthers added four more runs in the seventh inning and scored all four of those runs with two outs in the inning.
Harris drove in two more runs with a base hit and made the score 8-4. Addisyn Peterson then recorded a run-scoring hit to get the Lady Panthers within three runs of their opponent.
Addee Keeling put the ball in play during the inning, and Am-Po added another run on an error that also put more pressure on the Lady Rebels. But Silo managed to get the out that completed the 8-6 win over the Lady Panthers.
Am-Po was in the fall state tournament for the fifth season in a row.
Minco
The Minco Lady Bulldogs competed in the Class 2A state tournament as the No. 5 team in the bracket. Minco fell to No. 4 Morrison in Thursday's quarterfinal game, losing 7-4.
