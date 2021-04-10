AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers earned a pair of home victories.
Class 4A No. 6 Am-Po played two games in Amber on Thursday, battling Lindsay and Class 3A No. 9 Minco at home. Am-Po defeated Lindsay in a 3-1 game and came away with an 11-8 victory over Minco in its second game.
Am-Po's game against Minco featured plenty of power on offense. The two teams combined for five home runs in the game.
Am-Po's Caleigh Jeffries and Cierra Shelton hit three-run blasts in the win. Minco's Tara Hoehner homered twice in the loss, and Layne Reh homered once for the Lady Bulldogs.
Hoehner's first home run of the game came in the top of the first inning and gave the Lady Bulldogs a 3-0 lead over the Lady Panthers. But Jeffries hit her three-run shot in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at three runs apiece.
Minco held a 5-4 lead entering the bottom half of the fourth inning. Am-Po exploded for six runs in the inning and never trailed again after taking its second lead of the game.
Shelton's three-run blast came in the fourth inning and gave the Lady Panthers a 10-5 advantage over the Lady Bulldogs. Jeffries plated five runs in the game and drove in two runs in the fourth inning to give the Lady Panthers a 6-5 advantage.
Addisyn Peterson also drove in a run during the offensive outburst.
Minco climbed within two runs before losing by three. Am-Po's defense finished the game with a double play.
Am-Po battled Lindsay in the first game of the day, and Caton Muncy had multiple RBIs during the win over the Leopardettes. She drove in two of the team's three runs by hitting a two-run home run in the bottom half of the first inning.
Am-Po scored all three of its runs in the first inning, and Lindsay scored its only run of the game in the third inning.
