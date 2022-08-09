The Amber-Pocasset softball team got off to a strong start.
After not being able to play their scheduled season opener Monday, the Lady Panthers ended up opening their season against a District 2A-3 opponent in Amber on Tuesday. And the Lady Panthers were dominant against Fairview.
The Lady Panthers picked up two run-rule victories in Tuesday's games. They came away with wins of 24-0 and 12-1.
The Lady Panthers wasted no time jumping out to a lead in the team's 24-0 victory, and they opened the game by scoring 11 runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Gracen Hicks got the offensive onslaught started by recording Am-Po's first hit, and a base hit from Bailey Malone got the scoring started. Malone put Am-Po up 1-0 before the team added 10 more runs in the inning.
The Lady Panthers added 13 more runs in the second inning to complete the scoring in the game.
Addisyn Peterson was dominant at the plate and in the circle for the Lady Panthers.
As the pitcher, Peterson did not give up a hit and earned the victory. On offense, she had a 4-for-4 game at the plate with three RBIs.
Fairview continued to fight and took a 1-0 lead in the second game of the day, but that lead did not last long. Peterson tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, and Addee Keeling plated a run to give the Lady Panthers the lead for good.
Kylee Schat homered in the first inning, sending a two-run blast over the fence to make the score 4-1. The Lady Panthers added four runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning.
Teague Muncy earned the win in the circle. She also had multiple hits on offense and recorded an RBI for the Lady Panthers.
