A couple of area softball players earned recognition.
The Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Coaches Association recently announced All-State teams, and Amber-Pocasset and Cyril each picked up representation.
Am-Po's Caton Muncy added another spot on an All-State roster to her list. The senior also earned a softball selection in the fall.
The OSSCA named Muncy to the Middle West team after the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association named her to the Small West team.
Muncy also earned recognition in basketball. She got named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association's Small West All-State team and got named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association's Small West team.
The OSSCA selected Am-Po head coach Erick Muncy as a coach of the Middle West team after the OHSFSCA named him a coach of the Small West team.
Cyril's Carstyn Webb also earned recognition from the OSSCA in the spring. She earned a spot on the Small West team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.