EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
Area softball teams are state bound.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Cyril Lady Pirates will get to compete for state titles in Oklahoma City. The two teams recently competed in regional tournaments and advanced to state as regional runners-up.
Am-Po
The Lady Panthers will enter the Class 3A state tournament as the eighth-ranked team in the class.
The Lady Panthers competed in a regional tournament that Class 3A No. 1 Morrison hosted and won. Morrison handed Am-Po its only loss of the regional.
But the Lady Panthers knocked off another opponent ranked in the top 10 and advanced to another state tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated No. 9 Fairland twice in the tournament to secure a state spot.
Am-Po began the run by defeating Fairland before a loss to Morrison. They finished the tournament with another win over Fairland.
The Lady Panthers will begin their run at 2:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. They will take on fifth-ranked Latta in the state quarterfinals.
Cyril
The Lady Pirates are the eighth-ranked team in Class 2A.
They competed in a regional that top-ranked Binger-Oney hosted and won. Cyril's only loss in the regional came against Binger-Oney.
But the Lady Panthers still advanced to state.
Cyril's regional run began with a win against No. 11 Covington-Douglas. After a loss to Binger-Oney, Cyril defeated Arapaho-Butler to advance to state.
Cyril's run at state will take place Tuesday. The Lady Pirates will face No. 2 Caddo at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
