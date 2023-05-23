Zane Zhidov’s accomplished soccer career will continue at the next level.
The standout Chickasha soccer player made things tough on opponents during his playing days with Chickasha, and he will now get to try to do the same in college. Zhidov recently signed to play soccer in college, and he will get to continue playing in a place he calls home.
The pipeline between Chickasha and the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma soccer has been strong the past couple of years, and Zhidov is now a part of that pipeline after signing to become a Drover.
Zhidov has been playing soccer for most of his life. He has spent that time working to get to this point.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to pursue my sports career in Chickasha and remain close to my family,” he said. “Signing with USAO will allow me to continue to play soccer, which is my passion, and earn a degree in psychology.”
Zhidov said he has played on multiple club teams en route to getting to where he is today. Being at this point is a great feeling.
“It is a great feeling for me to compete at the next level, and [it] is helping me achieve my end goal, which is to play professionally.”
Zhidov heads to Science & Arts after an accomplished career as a Fightin’ Chick that ended up with him getting announced as an Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State selection. He scored the winning goal in Chickasha’s playoff win over Weatherford this past season, and he played an integral role on a team that advanced to the Class 4A state championship match two seasons ago.
He has also learned a lot during his time as a Fightin’ Chick.
“I have grown and matured as a player while playing at Chickasha High School,” Zhidov said.
Zhidov loves what Science & Arts will provide him, whether it is on or off of the pitch. Along with being able to get his degree, Zhidov had and still has a connection with the program that was too good to pass up.
“I'm impressed with the USAO men's soccer program, and I have a good connection with the coaching staff and players,” he said.
Playing soccer for most of his life, Zhidov has become one with the sport. There are too many things to list that Zhidov loves about the game, but Zhidov and the game will always be compatible.
"I am soccer,” he said.
