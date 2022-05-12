Chickasha’s Matthew Yokum will be continuing his soccer career in Chickasha.
A senior for the Chickasha soccer team, Yokum has been busy making a dream come true. And along with getting to play soccer in college, Yokum will get to stay home and continue playing the sport he has grown to love.
Yokum held a signing ceremony in Chickasha on Wednesday, and he signed to continue his career at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. The day meant a lot to Yokum and was a sign that his hard work earned results.
“It’s amazing,” Yokum said. “It shows that hard work really does pay off.”
Chickasha head coach Damon Mantooth said he has gotten to coach Yokum for several years, and he has seen him continue to improve over the years.
“It has been quite the journey that Yokum and I have been on,” Mantooth said. “I have had him with me since the sixth grade, and I have seen him develop into a great player.
“It is always fun when players continue their careers at the next level. It means my coaching staff and I have done our job. It is the ultimate goal of most players.”
Yokum said he has been playing since he was little and has seen his love for the game grow throughout the years. He will now get to play for a college he is extremely familiar with.
“I’ve watched USAO games growing up, and to now play for them is incredible,” he said. “I love that I’ve been given the opportunity to continue playing soccer at USAO. I’ve played soccer my whole life, and to continue to do that in my hometown is truly a blessing.”
And Yokum will get to play alongside his good friend in college. Quentin Mantooth recently signed to play for the Drovers, and the two friends will get to continue being teammates.
“To get to play with Quentin is amazing. I’ve been best friends with him since preschool, and to see where we’ve gotten in life together is pretty awesome,” Yokum said. “Our relationship on the soccer field is great, and it's going to be fun to continue playing soccer at a higher level.”
Mantooth and the coaches knew Yokum was a good player, but they needed some time to figure out what position he should play. They figured that out, and Yokum has thrived.
