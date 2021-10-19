The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's soccer team is stringing together wins.
The Drovers have won their last eight matches, and they are well above .500 15 matches through the season. Science & Arts won its eighth match in a row Tuesday, picking up a 5-0 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.
The matchup against SAGU was a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup.
The Drovers have seven shutouts in eight matches during their streak, and they have shut out six opponents in a row. The Drovers have outscored their opponents 45-1 during the streak, and that goal came in an 8-1 victory over Arizona Christian University in September.
The Drovers currently sit at 12-3 on the season, and they are also undefeated in SAC play. The Drovers are 6-0 in conference play this season, and they are one of just two SAC teams without a conference loss.
