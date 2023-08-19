The new era for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s soccer team got off to a strong start.
The 23rd-ranked Drovers opened their first season with Niall Crick at the helm as head coach in Chickasha on Saturday, and they got off to a winning start. The Drovers dominated their season opener against Louisiana State University of Alexandria, opening the season with a 6-1 win.
Two Science & Arts players scored multiple goals in the win. The Drovers got two goals apiece from Alicia Rey and Dagbjort Gudmunsdottir, and they got goals from Daniela Salinas and Avery Walker in the win.
While scoring goals, Rey and Walker each recorded three assists.
Two goals within minutes of each other in the minutes helped the Drovers take command of the scoreboard. The first goal gave them a lead they never relinquished in the win.
Salinas put the Drovers on top in the first half, and Rey scored both of her goals to give the Drovers a 3-0 lead at halftime. Walker put the Drovers up 4-0 in the second half, and Gudmunsdottir added her two goals to complete the scoring for Science & Arts.
The Drovers led 4-0 before their opponent scored their only goal of the match.
Science & Arts outshot its opponent 18-12 in the win and doubled them in shots on goal. The Drovers put 12 shots on goal to six for their opponent.
Science & Arts keeper Caitlin Bishop recorded four saves for the Drovers.
Science & Arts will be at 25th-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene University on Tuesday.
