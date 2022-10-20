EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The 21st-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s soccer team extended streaks.
The Drovers hosted Central Christian College of Kansas in Chickasha on Wednesday and dominated a scoreless match before the floodgates eventually opened. The Drovers extended their unbeaten streak and winning streak with a 6-0 victory over their opponent.
Led by Emma Rice’s hat trick, four different players scored in the victory.
Three players recorded one assist in the win as well. Sydney Arneson recorded a goal and an assist for the Drovers.
After putting on constant pressure throughout the first half, the Drovers struck twice to take a 2-0 lead to halftime. Aleigha Prince scored off an assist from Arneson, and Rice scored her first goal off an assist from Kylie Strotman.
Rice added two more goals in the second half, scoring both goals on penalty kicks. Her goals in the second half made the score 3-0 and 5-0.
An Alicia Rey goal put the Drovers ahead 4-0, and Arneson completed the scoring with an assist from Keane Harrison on the play.
In the end, Science & Arts outshot Central Christian 26-3. The Drovers put 16 of those shots on goal and did not allow a shot on goal in the win.
The Drovers are now 11-1-1 on the season and have lost a match since August. They have won their last six matches and have gone unbeaten in their last 12 matches.
Science & Arts also sits atop the Sooner Athletic Conference with a 6-0 conference record.
