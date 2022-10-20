Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN, CENTRAL, AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidities, gusty winds, and extremely dry fuels, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. * WIND...South to southwest 18 to 22 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 to 90. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&