The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women’s soccer team gets to continue playing.
The NAIA announced qualifiers for the national tournament — set to begin this week — on Monday. The Drovers found out that they got a spot in that national tournament and will be playing in the NAIA Opening Round.
The Drovers will be on the road for the NAIA Opening Round, but they will not have to leave the state. Science & Arts got placed in an NAIA Opening Round bracket that Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host.
Each NAIA Opening Round bracket consists of four teams that are seeded one through four. The Drovers are the No. 3 seed.
Science & Arts managed to get an at-large bid to the tournament with a 16-5 record on the season. The Drovers finished second in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the regular season and advanced to the tournament championship, losing to a John Brown University team ranked sixth in the NAIA.
Oklahoma Wesleyan is the No. 1 seed, and Oregon Tech University is the No. 2 seed. Both teams are ranked in the NAIA.
Briar Cliff University is the No. 4 seed.
