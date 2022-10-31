The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma women's soccer team captured a conference title.
The Drovers captured the Sooner Athletic Conference title for the regular season, and they were able to do so in dominant fashion. According to the athletic department, Science & Arts was able to sweep its conference opponents for the first time.
En route to the title, Science & Arts went 9-0 in conference play and was able to lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Drovers' last regular-season title occurred in 2019.
In the nine conference matches, no team was able to score more than two goals against the Drovers. Science & Arts outscored its conference opponents 34-5 in the nine matches, and five of those nine matches were shutout victories.
The Drovers are currently ranked 20th in the NAIA, and they enter the conference tournament with a record of 14-1-1 on the season. The Drovers have won nine matches in a row and are unbeaten in their last 15 matches.
The Drovers have not lost a match since August.
