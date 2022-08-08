The Sooner Athletic Conference coaches have made their predictions.
The SAC recently released the preseason polls for women’s soccer and men’s soccer, and the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma teams received pretty high praise from the coaches. The coaches picked both Science & Arts teams to finish in the top half of the conference this season.
The Science & Arts women finished second in the preseason poll, only finishing behind John Brown University.
The Drovers received 74 points in the SAC’s preseason poll, finishing six points behind JBU’s 80 points. The Drovers received two first-place votes and seven second-place votes.
JBU and Science & Arts were the top two teams in the conference standings during the regular season in 2022, and the two teams met in the finals of the conference tournament.
As for the Science & Arts men, the Drovers finished fourth in the preseason poll.
Mid-America Christian University took the top spot in the SAC’s poll. JBU took the second spot, and Southwestern Christian University took the third spot.
The Drovers received 55 points in the poll, just two points behind the third-place spot. The Drovers received two third-place votes, two fourth-place votes, four fifth-place votes and one sixth-place vote.
The Science & Arts women will begin their regular season Aug. 27. The men will begin their regular season Aug. 24.
