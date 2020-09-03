Coaches in the Sooner Athletic Conference have put the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women’s soccer team at No. 1 in the conference's preseason poll.
The Drovers picked up 79 points in the preseason poll, eight points ahead of John Brown University. The Drovers received seven first-place votes in the poll and two second-place votes.
USAO is coming off of a season in which it won the SAC during the regular season and won the conference tournament.
During the 2019 regular season, the Drovers went 8-1 in conference play to win the title with 24 points. The finished just ahead of JBU’s 7-1-1 record and 22 points.
USAO then cruised through the conference tournament, outscoring its opponents 22-3 and scoring at least seven goals in each match. USAO ended up winning the conference tournament for the third season in a row.
The Drovers eventually won a match in the national tournament and ended the season with an overall record of 21-2.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, USAO is changing the way it will hold athletic competitions. The athletic department has announced that it will hold sporting events without spectators but will broadcast the events.
