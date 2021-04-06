A 2-0 second half was beneficial for the Lady Chicks.
In a District 4A-2 soccer matchup, Chickasha took on the Cache Lady Bulldogs at Hampton Field in Chickasha on Tuesday. The Lady Chicks blanked the Lady Bulldogs in the second half and came away with a 3-1 victory to get back above .500 on the season.
The Lady Chicks created several opportunities throughout the match and made one of those opportunities a goal in the first half. Lexi Albright put a shot over an attacking keeper and scored to give the Lady Chicks a 1-0 lead with 33 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half.
Cache came up with an equalizer in the first half and evened the match by scoring with a little more than 27 minutes left until halftime. But Cache was unable to score again.
Chickasha’s first goal of the second half came from a free kick. Miya Ingram sent a ball to the box, and the ball found its way past the keeper to give the Lady Chicks a 2-1 lead.
Chloee Steelman caused plenty of trouble for the opposing defenders and was able to add a goal to the scoreboard. Ingram sent a corner kick to the box, and Steelman came up with the final goal of the match.
The Lady Chicks are now 6-5 on the season and are 2-1 in district play.
Boys
The Chickasha boys were looking for their second district victory of the season.
Chickasha and Cache remained scoreless for a majority of the match, but Cache was finally able to score the only goal in the second half. Chickasha fell 1-0.
The Fightin' Chicks are 5-6 on the season and 1-2 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.