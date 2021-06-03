Area soccer players and coaches earned recognition from the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association.
The OSCA recently released the rosters for the All-State teams and announced the coaches of those teams. Chickasha and Bridge Creek each had players named to their respective All-State teams and had coaches picked to coach those teams.
Chickasha competes in Class 4A, and Bridge Creek competes in Class 3A. The All-State games for those classes will take place June 12 at Carl Albert in Midwest City.
Chickasha
Three Chickasha players got named to their respective All-State teams. Two players from the Chickasha girls got selected, and one player from the Chickasha boys got picked.
For the girls, Lexi Albright and Chloee Steelman both got named to the Class 4A West roster. Chickasha head coach Bethany Goble got selected as a coach of the Class 4A West team.
The Lady Chicks went 8-8 in 2021 and advanced to the postseason, falling to Harrah in the first round. The Lady Chicks held a tiebreaker advantage over Cache and took the third spot in District 4A-2.
For the boys, Chickasha's Dao Kai Lim earned an All-State spot on the Class 4A West roster. By earning an All-State selection, he extended Chickasha's run of consecutive years with an All-State selection.
The Fightin' Chicks went 7-8 in 2021.
Bridge Creek
The Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats also had two players pick up All-State spots and had their coach selected as a coach of the Class 3A West roster.
Emily Booton and Kenzi Munro earned spots on the roster, and head coach Annie Crick got picked as a coach of the team.
The Lady Bobcats picked up a playoff victory before falling in the second round (quarterfinals) of the playoffs. They ended their season with double-digit victories.
The Lady Bobcats won a tiebreaker against two other teams and took the No. 1 spot in District 3A-2 during the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.