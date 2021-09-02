A familiar face has the opportunity to lead a professional team.
NJ/NY Gotham FC — a member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) — announced the hiring of Scott Parkinson as its new head coach earlier this week. Parkinson is a native of Liverpool, England, but he also has plenty of Chickasha ties.
Parkinson played his college soccer in Chickasha and was a standout player during his time at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in the Sooner Athletic Conference.
According to Science & Arts, Parkinson racked up a list of awards. He earned All-America selections and All-SAC selections to go along with getting named the SAC's Defensive Player of the Year.
Parkinson also spent time as a soccer coach for Chickasha, spending time as an assistant in Chickasha before a brief stint as the head coach of the Chickasha boys' high school soccer team.
Parkinson called his new position "the greatest honor" on Twitter.
Gotham FC currently sits seventh in the NWSL standings. Gotham FC and the Houston Dash each have 21 points.
The top six teams in the league advance to the postseason. The Washington Spirit have 23 points, good enough for the current sixth spot in the standings.
