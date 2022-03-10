Chickasha senior Tanaya Miller will be heading to the next level.
As a senior for Chickasha girls soccer, Miller signed to play soccer at the next level earlier this week. Miller held a signing ceremony that announced her intent to continue her career at National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Miller said she has been playing soccer since she was little, and she has been working most of her life to get to this point. Getting to the point of getting to play at the next level is an exciting moment for her.
“It's incredibly nerve-wracking and exciting,” Miller said.
While playing soccer for most of her life, the sport has become more than just a sport to Miller. It has become a companion along life's journey.
Miller said the sport has become a “best friend" to her.
“Soccer has been everything for me,” she said. “I would have to say it's like my hero in a sense.
“There isn't anything I would want in my life more than soccer, so knowing it gets to stay makes my heart full.”
The soccer program at National Park College is relatively new. According to the school, the soccer programs just played their first seasons in 2021.
The program being as new as it is was a selling point for Miller. She wants to help the program build and become something special.
“The thing that drew me most to this specific program was that it was new and just developing,” she said. “I love to get any chance to help build a strong program and be a part of a foundation.”
After meeting coaches and players, Miller knew the school was the right choice
“I really felt at home again, and that's what really made the decision for me," she said.
By signing to play at the next level, Miller gets to continue the sport that has become so important to her over the years. Miller said it was hard to come up with just one thing to love about the game, but she settled on the “beauty” of the sport.
“I can't say that I can pinpoint just one thing that I love about soccer. I would maybe say the beauty of it,” she said. “Once you get to know soccer … it is quite beautiful."
