EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will appear in next week's print edition.
Quentin Mantooth is staying home and moving to the next level.
After several years of hard work and getting to play for his father, Damon Mantooth, Quentin held a signing ceremony in Chickasha on Tuesday that also celebrated him getting to play soccer at the next level. And Quentin will be staying home, signing to play soccer at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
“It's a big day because I think I've worked really hard my whole life,” Quentin said. “This is reaping the rewards.”
And Damon is excited and proud of what Quentin has accomplished and will accomplish in the future.
“We're obviously proud of him,” Damon said. “He's accomplished a lot here at Chickasha High School.
“We're excited to see what he does at the next level and very excited he's sticking around and playing for our Drovers.”
Quentin has been playing soccer for most of his life, and he has fallen in love with the sport. He said the sport's fluidity is something he loves most about it.
“I like how fluid it is," he said. "There's not much time to strategize as a team once the game starts. You've got to figure yourself out."
Quentin added that it took some time to get used to the sport. And he has become a successful player at Chickasha that will get to continue his career in college.
Being coached by Damon growing up and in high school has helped him continue to reach his potential in the sport.
“I played my first year when I was 4, and I was really bad at it,” Quentin said. “The following year, my dad started coaching me. Ever since then, it's been different.”
Along with being a talented player for the program, Quentin has played a key role in other aspects of the sport and the team.
“He sets the tone for everything that we do,” Damon said. “He's the energy, the leadership and the heart and soul of our team.”
And Quentin has loved playing for his dad over the years.
“I'm really thankful for it,” he said. “I wouldn't change anything.”
Soon, Quentin will be playing for other coaches when he does go to the next level. Those coaches played key roles in Quentin's decision to play at Science & Arts.
“I know the coaches. They're really, really nice people,” he said.
Quentin cannot wait to keep playing the sport he loves at Science & Arts. He has fallen in love with the school.
“I just feel at home there,” he said. “It's a blessing for sure.”
