The Lady Chicks are guaranteed to play at home again.
The Chickasha girls soccer team became one of the top teams in District 4A-1 throughout the regular season, and that has paid off in at least a first-round home playoff match when the Class 4A postseason begins. The top two teams in each district get to host a first-round match.
The Lady Chicks finished second in 4A-1 during the regular season, going 6-1 in district play and only losing to the district champion. Chickasha’s only district loss came against the Bethany Lady Bronchos, and Bethany went 7-0 in district play during the regular season.
The Lady Chicks won their first six matches in district play as part of a nine-match win streak after a 2-3 start to the season. The Lady Chicks outscored their district opponents 23-8 in district play while holding five of their seven district opponents to one goal or less.
The playoff positioning is a little murkier for the Chickasha boys, who finished district play with a 6-1 record and clinched a playoff spot. Bethany also went 6-1 in district play but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker and has more marginal points than Chickasha.
Friday’s match between Newcastle and Madill will clear things up in the district race. A Madill win locks up the second seed from 4A-1 for Chickasha and gives the Fightin’ Chicks a home match in the first round of the postseason.
A Newcastle win puts the Racers at 6-1 in district play with Chickasha and Bethany. Chickasha has a win over Newcastle, but Newcastle beat Bethany to go along with Bethany’s win over Chickasha.
Because of previous results, the tiebreaker would be marginal points. Both Bethany and Newcastle already have the advantage in marginal points.
Chickasha cannot finish lower than third in the district.
