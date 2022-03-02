EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Chickasha girls soccer team got off to a victorious start.
The Lady Chicks competed in their season opener home opener earlier this week and came away with over another area school. Chickasha faced the Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats at Chickasha's Hampton Field on Tuesday.
The Lady Chicks sit 1-0 on the season after a 3-2 victory over the Lady Bobcats.
According to stats provided by head coach Bethany Goble, Miya Ingram scored two goals for the Lady Chicks and made a penalty kick late in the match.
According to the provided stats, Chickasha got a goal from Baylee Osborn and got six saves from Brianna Alexander.
Sitting at 1-0 on the season, Chickasha will host Cordell on Thursday. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m., and the boys will open their season after the girls play their second match of the season.
According to Goble, the Chickasha JV picked up a 2-0 win and got goals from Mallory Phillips and Lacey Connolly.
