The Lady Chicks secured a title.
The Chickasha girls hosted their own tournament last week and went through the tournament without losing a match. Chickasha’s 3-0 tournament record Friday and Saturday included a win in the championship match and a tournament title.
The Lady Chicks scored nine goals in the three matches and only allowed one goal, pitching two shutouts before Community Christian School scored a late goal in the championship match. The Lady Chicks outscored their first two opponents 7-0 before a 2-1 win over CCS.
Chickasha’s nine tournament goals consisted of three goals apiece from Miya Ingram and Audri King, two goals from Lainey Jones and another goal from Melissa Haunpo.
Chickasha held a 2-0 lead over CCS before CCS added a goal late in the match. But the Chickasha defense, including keeper Allison Couch, stood tall and closed out the match to secure the title and hand CCS its first loss of the season.
Chickasha’s first goal came from a penalty kick after Austin Clift’s attempt at a cross resulted in a handball in the box. Ingram stepped up and delivered a successful PK to put Chickasha up 1-0.
And what ended up being a needed insurance goal came from Haunpo.
Haunpo got the ball and managed to make a move to get a look at the goal. She got off a shot and gave Chickasha a critical 2-0 lead over its opponent.
Chickasha began its tournament run with a 3-0 win over U.S. Grant.
Chickasha took a 1-0 lead just before the halfway point of the first half and came right after a corner kick. The ball ricocheted to the feet of Jones and a defender, and Jones was able to get her foot on the ball to score the first goal of the match.
The final two goals of the match belonged to Ingram, who took advantage of shooting a pair of penalty kicks in the match. Ingram scored and gave Chickasha a 2-0 lead in the first half before scoring on another PK in the second half.
The win over U.S. Grant sent Chickasha to the semifinals of the tournament, and they took on Putnam City West for a spot in the championship match. Chickasha controlled the match, earning a dominant 4-0 victory over its second Class 6A opponent in a row.
And the Lady Chicks rolled to a dominant win behind a first-half hat trick from King, who scored Chickasha’s first three goals of the match. Her first goal came after receiving the ball in the box and putting a shot past the keeper to give Chickasha a 1-0 lead.
And then King’s hustle paid off on the next two goals, also being in the right place at the right time to make her opponent pay. Her other two goals came when the defense could not clear the ball or the keeper could not cleanly catch the ball.
Chickasha held a 3-0 lead at halftime, and Jones scored the team’s fourth goal in the second half.
Chickasha ended the tournament with a 6-3 record and extended its string of wins to four in a row.
