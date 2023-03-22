The Lady Chicks got back on the winning track.
Chickasha entered Tuesday’s district matchup at 2-3 on the season after starting the season 2-0, and the Lady Chicks snapped that streak in dominant fashion. Carrying a 1-0 lead to the second half, Chickasha scored twice within the first four minutes of the second half to take complete control against the Harrah Lady Panthers in Chickasha.
Chickasha and Harrah added more goals in the second half, and the Lady Chicks got back to .500 on the season with a dominant 4-1 victory over their opponent.
Chickasha threatened to score multiple times in the first half and constantly put pressure on the Lady Panthers, and the pressure ended up in one first-half goal. Austin Clift put the Lady Chicks on top with a goal.
And then the floodgates opened early in the second half, giving Chickasha golden opportunities to build on the lead. And the Lady Chicks took advantage of those opportunities to build a commanding 3-0 lead before going up 4-0 later in the half.
Audri King was the first goal scorer in the second half for Chickasha. She outran the Harrah defenders on a long pass and managed to give Chickasha a 2-0 lead in the match.
Lainey Jones had been close to scoring in the game and got rewarded for her efforts in the second half. She got the ball in the box, made room for herself to get off a shot and scored Chickasha’s third goal of the match.
After some hard work to get near the goal, the ball ended up at the feet of Kaytlin Keith. Keith took advantage of the chance and gave the Lady Chicks a 4-0 lead before Harrah added a late goal.
Chickasha’s next scheduled matches are in its own tournament. Chickasha heads to the tournament with a 3-3 overall record and a 1-0 district record.
