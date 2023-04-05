The Lady Chicks put on an offensive onslaught.
Competing in a crucial District 4A-1 matchup at Hampton Field in Chickasha on Tuesday, the Lady Chicks made sure they were not going to fall to the Lady Racers by putting together a first-half explosion. The Lady Chicks got a first-half hat trick from Lainey Jones and scored all five of their goals in the first 40 minutes.
Chickasha rolled to a 5-0 victory over Newcastle to keep its unblemished district record intact.
Jones scored Chickasha’s first two goals of the match, and the first came after Newcastle had trouble clearing the ball from its own defensive end of the field. Despite facing a tough angle, Jones blasted a ball into one of the upper corners to give Chickasha a 1-0 lead.
With Chickasha leading 2-0 after Jones’ second goal of the match, Kierstyn Burton got in on the scoring action for the Lady Chicks. She received the ball on a pass from the box and scored on a shot from just outside the box to give Chickasha a commanding 3-0 advantage over the Lady Racers.
That Burton goal started one last scoring outburst for the Lady Chicks that gave them a dominant 5-0 lead over their opponent.
Jones completed the hat trick to put Chickasha up 4-0 in the match before a third Chickasha player joined in on the scoring. Baylee Ryans found herself on the end of an Austin Clift cross and completed the scoring for the Lady Chicks.
Chickasha is now 9-3 on the season and is 4-0 in District 4A-1.
And Chickasha has been dominant in district play this season, winning three of the four matches by at least three goals. The Lady Chicks have outscored their opponents 16-4 in district play.
The Lady Chicks have also won seven matches in a row after losing three in a row and falling to 2-3 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.