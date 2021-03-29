The Lady Chicks gave themselves chances.
The Lady Chicks competed in the Chickasha Invitational last week, winning two times at Hampton Field. Chickasha won its first two matches and gave itself a chance to win the tournament Saturday evening.
Chickasha suffered a 4-0 loss to an unbeaten Oklahoma Christian School team in the finals but still came away with a 2-1 record during a tournament run that included plenty of drama.
Following a dominant 6-0 victory over U.S. Grant on Thursday, Chickasha faced Lawton MacArthur on Saturday and came out victorious in a dramatic semifinal that went to penalty kicks after regulation.
Chickasha and MacArthur were even at a goal apiece after regulation, and Chickasha won the shootout 5-3.
The Lady Chicks trailed 1-0 for a majority of the match after the Lady Highlanders scored in the first half. By keeping MacArthur scoreless for the rest of regulation, Chickasha gave itself a chance.
Chickasha's ability to keep up the scoreboard pressure paid off.
With time running out, Tanaya Miller took a chance. With seconds remaining, Miller unleashed a long-range shot and hoped it would get past the keeper.
It did.
Miller's shot found its way past the keeper to tie the match at a goal apiece with time running out. Miller's goal sent an excited Chickasha squad to a shootout against a heartbroken MacArthur squad.
Brianna Alexander stepped up as Chickasha's keeper, coming up with a clutch save in the shootout that ended up being a difference in the match. She also took a successful PK to help Chickasha come up with the victory.
Miller, Lexi Albright, Chloee Steelman and Amelia Bond were all successful in the shootout. Bond delivered the winning PK for Chickasha.
Chickasha ended the tournament with a record of 4-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.