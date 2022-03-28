The Lady Chicks had success in their home tournament.
Both the Chickasha varsity team and JV team won multiple matches during the tournament in Chickasha last week. The tournament took place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The varsity team made its way to the championship match before finishing second in the tournament. The JV team ended up winning the tournament's consolation championship.
Varsity
The Lady Chicks shut out both of the opponents they beat during the tournament and outscored those opponents 3-0 before suffering a 2-0 loss to the Guymon Lady Tigers in the championship match.
Chickasha began its run against a team it beat earlier in the season. The Lady Chicks defeated U.S. Grant 2-0 during tournament play to advance to the semifinals.
Chickasha and U.S. Grant were scoreless at halftime, but the Lady Chicks broke through in the second half to pick up the victory.
Miya Ingram scored the goal that would have been enough before an insurance goal. She got the ball and unleashed a long-distance shot that put the Lady Chicks up 1-0 over their opponent.
Later that half, Chickasha earned a penalty kick and an opportunity to extend the team's lead. Melissa Haunpo took advantage of the opportunity and completed the scoring with her successful shot.
The win over U.S. Grant sent Chickasha to a semifinal matchup against Lawton MacArthur, and Chickasha picked up a 1-0 win in the semifinals.
The Lady Chicks and Lady Highlanders were scoreless for most of the match, but Chickasha was able to break through in the second half once again. The goal came soon after an Ingram corner kick that MacArthur could not completely clear.
A MacArthur player kicked the ball to Chickasha's Tanaya Miller after the corner, and Miller was able to control the ball. She then headed the ball through the defense and found Ava McDonald on the other end of the pass.
McDonald got the ball and scored the match's only goal. That goal sent Chickasha to the finals.
JV
Chickasha defeated Madill 2-1 to advance to the consolation championship match. The Lady Chicks then picked up a 1-0 win over U.S. Grant to complete their tournament run.
