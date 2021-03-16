One Chickasha High School soccer team earned a shutout victory.
The Lady Chicks picked up their second win of the season at Chickasha's Hampton Field on Friday. Three players scored at least two goals in an 8-0 victory over U.S. Grant High School.
Chickasha freshman Melissa Haunpo led the way in the victory after three of her shots were successful. Two of her shots found their way past the keeper in the first half, giving the Lady Chicks a 2-0 advantage before halftime.
But Chickasha was not done scoring in the first half and added another goal before halftime.
Lexi Albright had been close to scoring in the first half before scoring and giving Chickasha a 3-0 lead. Chickasha took that 3-0 advantage to the second half and added five more goals to complete the 8-0 win.
Not long after the start of the second half, Tanaya Miller got a chance to go for goal from long range. She took advantage of that opportunity, scoring her first goal on a free kick to give the Lady Chicks a 4-0 lead.
Brooke King's goal gave Chickasha a 5-0 lead, and Haunpo completed her scoring outburst with a goal to make the score 6-0. Chickasha earned a penalty kick later in the half, and Miller scored her second goal of the match to extend the lead to 7-0.
Albright's second goal completed the scoring.
Chickasha inched closer to .500 with the victory.
Boys
The Chickasha boys suffered a 6-0 loss to U.S. Grant on Friday but remain above .500 this season. The Fightin' Chicks have three victories so far this season.
