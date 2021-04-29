The Lady Chicks will be competing in the postseason.
The Chickasha girls advanced to the Class 4A soccer postseason and know where they will be going for the first round of the postseason. The Lady Chicks went 8-7 during the regular season and went 4-3 in District 4A-2.
Chickasha ended up taking the third seed from its district after beating Cache in a tiebreaker. Chickasha and Cache each went 4-3 in district play, but Chickasha's 3-1 win over Cache during district play gave the Lady Chicks a head-to-head advantage over the Lady Bulldogs.
Chickasha's four district wins came against Weatherford, Cache, Classen SAS at Northeast and Elgin. The Lady Chicks only lost to district champion Woodward by one goal and went to penalty kicks in their loss to second-place Clinton.
Chickasha will have to go on the road during next week's first-round matchup and will face the Harrah Lady Panthers. Harrah locked up the second position in District 4A-1.
