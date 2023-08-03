A Chickasha legend is returning to the helm of a program.
Jimmy Hampton has been an architect in the world of soccer. He has helped build successful programs and championship-winning programs at places like Chickasha and the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. And he will be returning to coach at Hampton Field.
After stepping down from coaching the Science & Arts women, it might have been easy to wonder what was next for Hampton. That answer came in late July after the Chickasha Board of Education approved Hampton as the new head coach for Chickasha girls soccer.
Hampton’s approval appeared on the agenda for a special meeting last month, as did the resignation of Bethany Goble. Chickasha is coming off a double-digit win season in which the Lady Chicks advanced to the postseason for the third season in a row.
Chickasha lost just one district match and finished second in the district in 2022.
Hampton already has a proven track record coaching at Chickasha. He helped build multiple championship teams and helped bring multiple state championships to Chickasha as head coach.
The Chickasha girls won a Class 4A state championship in 1998, beating Tulsa Bishop Kelley in the championship match.
Along with his winning track record at the high school level, Hampton has been an architect in building strong soccer programs at Science & Arts. Hampton has been the coach of the men’s and women’s teams and has become one of the winningest coaches in the NAIA.
Hampton’s college coaching career includes multiple national tournament appearances and multiple conference championships. He enters the season well past the 600-win mark.
According to the school, Hampton remains the men’s coach.
