The Canadian women's soccer team made history last week, earning the country's first Olympic gold medal in the sport.
Former University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Drover, Adam Day, is an assistant coach for the Canadians and helped bring glory to the north. The Canadians earned gold in epic fashion by defeating Sweden in a shootout.
While at Science & Arts, Day earned NAIA All-America honors and had one of the best seasons in program history in 2005. The offensive powerhouse recorded 52 points (18 goals, 16 assists) in the 2005 campaign, a statistic that still stands as the second-most points in a season in team history.
