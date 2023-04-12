The Fightin’ Chicks will play for a No. 1 seed.
The Chickasha boys have followed up their run to last season’s state championship match with another strong regular season. And the strong regular season could result in a No. 1 seed from District 4A-1.
Chickasha will enter Friday’s match without a loss to a Class 4A team this season, including the 6-0 district record. Chickasha has also won its last five matches, getting to 11 wins on the season with two losses and a draw.
Chickasha has faced its share of tough tests in district play this season but has come out on top. Chickasha came out on top in 1-0 matches against Cache and Newcastle before defeating Madill in a shootout.
Chickasha has also beaten Harrah by three goals, Ada by two goals and Cleveland by eight goals in district play.
But now, Chickasha has to face the Bethany Bronchos with playoff positioning at stake.
Chickasha has the most straightforward path to an outright district title and a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs after the regular season comes to an end. A win over Bethany gives the Fightin’ Chicks both of those things.
The win would complete an undefeated district season during the regular season, and every other team in the district would have at least one district loss.
A loss to Bethany would open up more scenarios for playoff positioning but would not necessarily eliminate Chickasha from the No. 1 seed. Newcastle and Bethany are both right behind Chickasha in district play at 4-1, but Chickasha already owns a win over Newcastle this season.
