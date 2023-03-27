The Fightin’ Chicks made a run in their own tournament.
The Chickasha boys played three matches in a span of two days last week, competing in their own tournament at Hampton Field in Chickasha on Friday and Saturday. The Fightin’ Chicks won two matches in the tournament, advancing to the championship match before finishing second.
Despite a 2-0 loss to Piedmont in the championship match, Chickasha ended the tournament with a positive goal differential. The Fightin’ Chicks still outscored their opponents 8-2 in the tournament.
A large portion of Chickasha’s eight goals came in the first match of the tournament against the Clinton JV team. Chickasha had to play the Clinton JV after the previously scheduled opponent dropped out of the tournament, and the Fightin’ Chicks took care of business in the opening round.
Chickasha held a 2-0 lead over Clinton JV before scoring four goals in the second half to pick up a 6-0 win. Chickasha advanced to a semifinal match against Community Christian School and took care of business once again, earning another shutout victory to advance to the championship match.
The Fightin’ Chicks scored two goals in the first half and kept CCS off the scoreboard in a 2-0 victory over the Royals.
In a goalless match, Lucas Tarbox got the ball for Chickasha and dribbled the ball down the side of the field before making his way to the box. Once inside the box, Tarbox was able to find Jacob Clift.
Clift received the pass and chipped the ball over the keeper to give Chickasha a 1-0 lead. That goal would have been enough, but Chickasha was then able to add an insurance goal later in the half.
The CCS defense lost track of Cade Rayburn, and a well-placed pass resulted in him having an opportunity to score. He took advantage of that opportunity and scored the final goal of the match.
Chickasha ended the tournament with six wins on the season to go along with a draw and two losses.
