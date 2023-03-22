The Chickasha boys took care of business.
Meeting the Harrah Panthers in district play after playing Harrah in tournament play earlier this season did not change the result for the Fightin’ Chick soccer team. After a 2-0 win in the Choctaw Cup, Chickasha shut out Harrah in Chickasha on Tuesday and opened district play with a victory.
This time around, Chickasha managed to add an extra goal to the previous margin to win by three. And the Fightin’ Chicks still held the Panthers without a goal to pick up a 3-0 victory, adding another victory to the season total.
Chickasha entered district play after making a run to the championship match of the Choctaw Cup, defeating Putnam City North and Harrah before losing to Edmond Memorial.
After suffering their first loss of the season and going a good amount of time without playing a match, it did not take the Fightin’ Chicks long to score the first goal against Harrah in Tuesday’s match.
Within a few minutes, Chickasha held a 1-0 lead.
Jacob Clift wreaked havoc for the Fightin’ Chicks and filled up the stat sheet, scoring two goals and recording an assist in the win. That assist came on Chickasha’s first goal of the match.
After Chickasha won an early corner, Clift set up and sent a ball to the box. That ball happened to find Cade Rayburn, and Rayburn did the rest to give Chickasha an early lead.
Clift then scored his first goal later in the first half to put Chickasha ahead 2-0. The 2-0 score remained the same for most of the remaining time, but the Fightin’ Chicks earned a penalty kick late in the match.
And who took the penalty kick?
It was Clift.
And Clift showed off his poise, calmly putting the ball past the keeper to complete the scoring for the Fightin’ Chicks.
Chickasha is now 4-1-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.