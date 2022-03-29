The Fightin' Chicks picked up a district win.
The Chickasha soccer teams hosted Cache in a District 4A-1 doubleheader Tuesday, and the boys came up with a crucial district victory. Three Chickasha players scored, and the team held Cache without a goal in a 3-0 victory in Chickasha.
The Fightin' Chicks created several good opportunities before finally scoring their first goal of the match. Chickasha earned multiple corners and got off multiple shots before taking a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
Quentin Mantooth made his way near the goal before sending the ball in front of the net. Zane Zhidov was waiting on the other end, and he put the ball away to give the Fightin' Chicks a 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 score stayed the same until the second half, and Chickasha added two insurance goals in the final 40 minutes of the match.
Chickasha's second goal came from a header on a set piece.
Zhidov sent the ball in play on a corner kick, and the ball found the head of Matthew Yokum. Yokum put the ball away and gave the team a 2-0 lead.
After helping out with the first goal of the match, Mantooth put himself in the scoring category with the team's final goal of the match.
Chickasha moved to 7-2 on the season with the win, and it moved to 2-0 in district play.
Girls
The Lady Chicks and Lady Bulldogs were scoreless until the second half. A steady presence in goal from Chickasha's Brianna Alexander helped keep the first half scoreless.
But Cache was able to score a goal in the second half, and that was enough for the Lady Bulldogs in their 1-0 victory.
Chickasha fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss, and the Lady Chicks are 1-1 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.