It was not easy, but the Fightin' Chicks survived and advanced.
After finishing second in District 4A-1 during the regular season, Chickasha got to play Elk City in Chickasha for the first round of the Class 4A postseason. Elk City entered Tuesday's matchup as the third-place team from District 4A-2.
Chickasha and Elk City played 100 scoreless minutes before having to go to penalty kicks, and the Fightin' Chicks came out on top. Chickasha keeper Raymundo Cruz came up with two big saves in the shootout, and Chickasha outscored Elk City 4-2 in PKs to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
By defeating Elk City, Chickasha picked up its first postseason win since 2017. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 cancellation.
The Fightin' Chicks put pressure on Elk City throughout the match. They earned several corner kicks and free kicks from dangerous spots, but they were unable to put the ball past the keeper until the shootout.
Elk City also created pressure at points in the match but could not score, resulting in the match ending in a shootout.
Cruz stepped up in goal when Chickasha needed him. He guessed correctly and saved Elk City's first two shots in the shootout, helping Chickasha get an advantage.
Zane Zhidov stepped up first for Chickasha and was successful in the shootout after causing constant pressure during the match. The moment was not too big for Jacob Clift, and he put Chickasha up 2-0 after two shots for each team.
Quentin Mantooth was also successful, and Alfredo Solano delivered the shot that sent Chickasha to the next round of the postseason.
The Fightin' Chicks' moved to 12-3 on the season with the victory, and their next opponent is Harding Charter. Harding Charter captured the District 4A-2 title during the regular season and defeated Bethany in the first round of the playoffs.
