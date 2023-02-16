Miya Ingram is excited about life's next stage.
Ingram might be preparing to play her final season with Chickasha soccer, but her soccer career will not stop after the team's season comes to an end. Ingram said she is fulfilling a dream by getting to play soccer at the next level.
Chickasha celebrated Ingram in Tuesday's signing ceremony, and Ingram will be playing college soccer not too far away. She earned the opportunity to play soccer at Redlands Community College in El Reno and made that decision official.
Now, Ingram can play her final season with Chickasha with her soccer future intact. Getting to make her decision official was an exciting moment for Ingram, and she will always remember the day she officially accomplished a dream she has had for a long time.
“I have actually always dreamed of going to college for soccer. … I'm so excited to get to sign with Redlands,” Ingram said. “It, honestly, is a dream come true. I have played soccer since I was itty bitty.”
It might not be a surprise to some that Ingram has had plenty of success playing soccer. The sport is one that runs in the family.
“All of my siblings play soccer,” Ingram said. “It's amazing to get to go play college [soccer] like my dad did and get to continue playing the sport that I love because I didn't want it to end.”
Well, Ingram will get to continue enjoying everything she loves about the sport.
“Once you're on the field, nothing else matters. You get to play with all of your teammates, and you become some sort of family on the field. You just build this camaraderie, and it's amazing.”
A great visit to the school helped elevate Ingram's excitement about playing soccer for Redlands. She got to practice with the team on her visit to the school, and she came away impressed by the vibes the team gave off.
She felt the camaraderie that she loves so much.
“The team just seemed really fun,” Ingram said. “They were super rambunctious, which I love.
“They seemed like a good family.”
Ingram was also impressed by the atmosphere Redlands provides away from soccer.
“Redlands has a very nice vibe,” she said.
And now, Ingram gets to enjoy one last run with Chickasha soccer. She has loved her time playing with head coach Bethany Goble, the coaching staff and her teammates.
“It's been amazing,” Ingram said. “The vibe of the field and just everything as a team is amazing.
“It always feels like a family every single year.”
Ingram is ready to compete for Chickasha one last season. She is excited about the potential.
“I'm really stoked for this year,” Ingram said. “Our team this year's looking really good.
“I'm so excited to get to play with these girls for my last year. I love every single one of them like my sisters.”
