Friday will feature two teams without a district loss.
Friday’s matchup in Chickasha will feature the top two teams in District 4A-1, and the Lady Chicks can clinch the top spot in the district with a victory. The Lady Chicks will face the Bethany Lady Bronchos in the crucial district matchup.
Chickasha and Bethany own a combined 11-0 record in district play this season. Chickasha will enter the matchup with its 6-0 district record, and Bethany will enter the matchup with a 5-0 district record.
Both teams have been dominant in district play this season.
The Lady Chicks have won all four of their six district matches by at least three goals and have scored at least two goals in all six of their matches. Chickasha has outscored its district opponents 23-5 before the final match of the regular season.
Bethany has won each of its five district matches by at least three goals and has only allowed one goal in district play this season. The Lady Bronchos have outscored their district opponents 29-1.
Both teams will also enter the match on lengthy win streaks. Chickasha has won nine matches in a row to get to 11-3, and Bethany has won its last six matches to get to 9-3.
The match will begin at 6 p.m.
