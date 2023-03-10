Pairess Claphan is staying home.
The Chickasha senior defender’s soccer career will not end after high school, and her career will get to continue in Chickasha. The senior has officially signed up to continue playing soccer at her hometown college, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
Special moments
Signing to play soccer in college and holding a signing ceremony at Chickasha High School on Thursday are special things to Claphan for different reasons. She gets to keep playing soccer, and her friends and family were able to come out and support her.
“It’s very meaningful because I have all of my family and friends supporting me,” she said about her signing ceremony. “I’m excited to get my career moving, and I get to play soccer for a long time.
“I get to play with a team that I love.”
And the fact that Claphan gets to stay home makes things even better.
“It just makes it even better because my home is here,” she said. “My family’s here.”
Science & Arts
Outside of being home and having family and friends able to support her in the future, Science and & Arts provided plenty of other reasons that Claphan loved.
Yet, some of those reasons still go back to two important things called home and family.
“The soccer program is just very family-oriented,” Claphan said. “They just made me feel welcome, and it just kind of felt like home when I went.”
She also enjoyed getting to be around the program while getting recruited and loved what the coaches had to offer.
“When I was on recruiting day, the coach was very open to me,” Claphan said. “They were all just very nice.”
One last year
But before she moves to the next level, Claphan still has one last ride with the Lady Chicks. She is excited about the opportunity to enjoy one last year with the team.
“It’s just nice that it’s my last year, and we’re all a family,” Claphan said.
Claphan also believes the team can have a successful season, and the Lady Chicks entered tournament play Friday with a 2-0 record on the season.
“I think we have a great group of girls,” Claphan said. “We have a lot of talent on the team.
“I think we can go really far.”
