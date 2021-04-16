The Chickasha soccer teams earned crucial victories.
The two teams battled Classen SAS at Northeast in Chickasha on Thursday and came up with a sweep in District 4A-2 play. The Lady Chicks picked up a shutout victory, and the Chickasha boys ended up winning by one goal.
The Lady Chicks picked up a 10-0 victory, and the boys earned a 6-5 victory over their opponent.
Girls
The Lady Chicks moved back above .500 on the season with the victory. They moved to 7-6 on the season, and they also moved to 3-2 in district play.
Chickasha has also taken down Weatherford and Cache in district play this season. The Lady Chicks have won three of their last four games.
Boys
The Chickasha boys inched closer to getting back to .500 on the season with their win in a high-scoring game.
Chickasha snapped a losing streak of three games with the win. Before scoring in Thursday's game, Chickasha's last goal came against Elk City on March 30.
Chickasha did not score a goal during its losing streak.
The Fightin' Chicks are now 6-7 on the season, and they are also 2-3 in district play. They also have a win over Elk City in district play.
