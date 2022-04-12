The Chickasha soccer teams picked up a dominant sweep in district play.
The two teams played Cleveland in District 4A-1 matchups and won by a combined score of 9-1 in Chickasha on Tuesday. The girls opened the doubleheader with a 4-1 win, and the boys finished off the sweep with a 5-0 win.
Girls
Four players scored in Chickasha’s victory, and Chickasha rallied from a 1-0 deficit. The two teams were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Some confusion from Cleveland’s defense helped Chickasha tie the match, and Tanaya Miller ended up scoring the tying goal.
And that goal was just the beginning.
The Lady Chicks put three goals on the board in the second half, and a close match became a blowout win.
Chickasha’s second goal came somewhat quickly after halftime. Preda Crowl scored the goal that gave her team the lead for good.
Miya Ingram took on Cleveland’s defense and won at another point in the second half. She took on multiple players and scored to add an insurance goal for the Lady Chicks.
The final goal came soon after a throw-in. Kierstyn Burton put a ball in the air, and it found space between the keeper and crossbar to give Chickasha its 4-1 advantage.
Chickasha moved to 9-4 with the win, and the Lady Chicks moved to 4-2 in the district.
Boys
Everything changed in a span of a few seconds seconds during the second match.
Chickasha and Cleveland went through a majority of the first half in a 0-0 tie, but a pair of goals suddenly turned things around.
Quentin Mantooth recorded a hat trick in the win, scoring three goals for Chickasha. He scored Chickasha’s first goal and then scored the team’s second goal seconds later.
Chickasha had put pressure on Cleveland before the two goals, but those goals gave Chickasha even more command.
Chickasha led 2-0 at halftime and took a 3-0 lead on Mantooth’s third goal of the match.
But Mantooth was not the only Chickasha player to score in the win.
Cade Rayburn and Sooner Boardingham scored a goal apiece to complete the 5-0 win.
The Fightin' Chicks reached double-digit victories by defeating Cleveland. Chickasha ended Tuesday with a 10-3 record on the season and a 5-1 record in district play.
