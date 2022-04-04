The Chickasha soccer teams came up with a sweep.
The two teams faced Ada in Chickasha on Friday, and both teams came away victorious in District 4A-1 play. The Lady Chicks earned a 1-0 victory over the Lady Cougars, and the Fightin' Chicks earned a 2-0 victory in their match.
Girls
Chickasha managed to score one goal in the first half, and that was enough to pick up a win over Ada.
Melissa Haunpo delivered a ball into the box, and that ball found Brooke King with the opposing keeper trying to get the ball. But King ended up being the winner in that battle, and she scored what ended up being the winning goal.
Before scoring that goal, Chickasha created multiple threats in the attacking half but came away empty.
One chance came from the foot of Aubree Osborn. She was able to get a good look at the goal and delivered a shot that the keeper stopped.
The ball from Osborn's shot rebounded off the keeper and resulted in a loose ball near the goal, but Chickasha came up empty at that point.
Chickasha keeper Brianna Alexander played a key role in keeping Ada off the scoreboard. An Ada free kick called for a tough save from Alexander, and she was up to the task of keeping Ada without a goal.
The Lady Chicks snapped a losing streak of two matches by defeating Ada. They moved to 7-3 on the season with the win, and they moved to 2-1 in district play.
Boys
After a loss to U.S. Grant in Chickasha's tournament, the Fightin' Chicks won their third match in a row last week.
Chickasha's first goal of the match came on a set piece after the team earned a free kick.
Quentin Mantooth delivered the ball into the box, and the ball managed to find Cade Rayburn in a crowd of players. Rayburn connected with the ball and sent it to the goal's upper corner, giving the Fightin' Chicks a 1-0 lead in the first half.
But the Fightin' Chicks were able to add their only insurance goal before the first 40 minutes came to an end. Zane Zhidov unleashed a shot in the first half and scored a goal for the Fightin' Chicks to complete the scoring in the match.
The shutout victory over Ada was Chickasha's third shutout victory in a row.
The Fightin' Chicks moved to 8-2 on the season by defeating Ada, and they also moved to 3-0 in district play.
