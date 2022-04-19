The Class 4A playoffs will feature both Chickasha soccer teams.
The Lady Chicks and Fightin' Chicks finished up their regular seasons last week, and both teams will get to continue playing. One team has their district spot locked up, while another team's place is still up in the air.
Girls
The Lady Chicks ended up finishing their regular season with a 9-5 record. They finished District 4A-1 play with a 4-3 record, and that record was good enough to qualify for the playoffs as the third-place team from the district.
The Lady Chicks' four district wins came against Harrah, Ada, Madill and Cleveland. Their 4-3 district record, plus having a head-to-head advantage, has locked them up at the third spot in 4A-1 entering the postseason.
Harrah also went 4-3 in district play, and Chickasha's earlier win over Harrah became the difference between third place and fourth place in the district.
Chickasha will play the second-place finisher from District 4A-2.
Boys
The Fightin' Chicks are at least in the postseason after winning a majority of their district matches during the regular season.
The Fightin' Chicks went 11-3 during the regular season and only lost to one Class 4A opponent. The Fightin' Chicks went 6-1 in district play, beating Harrah, Cache, Ada, Newcastle, Cleveland and Bethany in district play.
Chickasha's only district loss came to a Madill team that is unbeaten in district play, and Madill owns the head-to-head advantage if those teams both go 6-1 in district play.
Chickasha, Madill and Newcastle are guaranteed spots in the district's top three. Spots one and two from the district are guaranteed to play at home during the playoffs.
