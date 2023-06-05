Chickasha soccer players earned recognition for their play.
The Chickasha girls and Chickasha boys each had successful seasons during 2023, and players earned recognition after successful careers with Chickasha. In total, four players earned original All-State selections from the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association and earned spots in the upcoming All-State match.
Chickasha announced that the boys and girls both had two original selections.
Girls
Chickasha’s selections helped the Lady Chicks win double-digit matches in 2023 and helped them finish second in district play to secure a first-round home playoff match. The Lady Chicks won nine matches in a row during one stretch of the regular season and won their own tournament before ending the season with 11 victories.
Miya Ingram and Pairess Claphan both became All-State players for the Lady Chicks.
Boys
The boys’ selections helped Chickasha win 12 matches during the 2023 campaign and helped the team finish second in district play to also secure a first-round home playoff match. And one of those selections scored a game-winning goal in a first-round playoff match.
Zane Zhidov scored an overtime goal against Weatherford that sent Chickasha to the next round of the Class 4A postseason. Zhidov and Dao Hong Lim became All-State players for the Fightin’ Chicks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.