Three Chickasha soccer players earned All-State recognition.
The Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association recently released its All-State rosters, and the Chickasha players earned spots on the 4A West team. According to the OSCA, teams were allowed to nominate one goalkeeper and two other players from other positions.
Caleb McLaughlin (defender), Victor Avila (midfielder) and Connor Biddy (goalkeeper) all earned All-State honors for the Fightin' Chicks. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel all spring activities, Chickasha was off to a strong start during its 2020 campaign.
The Fightin’ Chicks were 4-0 before the cancellation and were dominant in their wins. Chickasha earned three shutout victories and outscored its opponents 23-1, winning all four matches by two goals or more.
After giving up one goal in its first match of the season, Chickasha shut out its final three opponents before the cancellation. The Fightin' Chicks ended up finishing their season with a 10-0 victory over the Cordell Blue Devils.
The nomination process resulted in All-State rosters that larger than the normal years, per the OSCA. Rosters usually consist of 20 players, but the organization considered the unusual circumstances around the soccer season.
The organization also said there will be no All-State games this year.
