The score was different, but the end result was the same.
The Chickasha girls played U.S. Grant in the first round of their tournament Thursday. After an 8-0 victory in an earlier matchup between the two teams, Chickasha advanced to Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinal with a 6-0 victory in the second meeting.
Two Chickasha players had multiple goals, and three players scored in the victory. Chickasha scored five of its six goals in the first half.
Miya Ingram netted a hat trick in the victory by scoring three goals. Chloee Steelman scored two goals in the win, and Lexi Albright added one goal to the scoring onslaught.
Steelman scored Chickasha's first goal of the match and scored both of her goals in the first half. Ingram scored back-to-back goals for Chickasha and gave the Lady Chicks a 3-0 lead over their opponent.
Steelman made the score 4-0 with her second goal, and Albright scored the team's fifth goal. Ingram completed the scoring in the second half with her third goal of the match.
