HARRAH — Chickasha's season ended in a thriller.
The Lady Chicks traveled to Harrah on Monday to face the Lady Panthers in the first round of the Class 4A postseason. The two teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods before Harrah secured a win on penalty kicks.
The two teams were also even after the normal five PK attempts. Both teams made four PKs through five shooters, and the shootout came down to a sixth shooter. Chickasha missed its sixth attempt, and Harrah made its sixth shot to seal the victory and outscore Chickasha 5-4 in the shootout.
Tanaya Miller, Lexi Albright, Chloee Steelman and Amelia Bond were successful in the shootout.
The Lady Chicks put pressure on the Lady Panthers throughout the first half and earned multiple corner kicks within the first 10 minutes. At one point, the opposing keeper had to beat Melissa Haunpo to the ball to end trouble and was able to so.
Chickasha's pressure made it seem like a goal was coming, but no goal came in the first half. But Chickasha was able to hold Harrah without a goal and went to the second half in a 0-0 tie with its opponent.
Chickasha's pressure continued in the second half, and the Lady Chicks were finally able to put a goal on the board after earning a penalty kick. Albright stepped up and put the ball past the Harrah keeper to give the Lady Chicks a 1-0 lead over the Lady Panthers.
But Harrah found an equalizer not long after Chickasha's goal to even the match at one goal apiece. Neither team could find the back of the net again until the shootout.
The Lady Chicks ended their season with a .500 record on the season. They finished their season with an overall record of 8-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.